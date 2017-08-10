"Pinky" the dolphin making waves far and wide

A Leesville man pleaded guilty to taking part in counterfeiting $100 bills in order to purchase prepaid cards, acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced Thursday. Deldrick Shykil Fowler, 24, of Leesville, previously of DeQuincy, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen Kay to one count of counterfeiting obligations to the United States.More >>
A Leesville man pleaded guilty to taking part in counterfeiting $100 bills in order to purchase prepaid cards, acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced Thursday. Deldrick Shykil Fowler, 24, of Leesville, previously of DeQuincy, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen Kay to one count of counterfeiting obligations to the United States.More >>
It started off as a cruise down the Calcasieu ship channel for Bridget Boudreaux and friends, but as soon as they got to Hackberry, something very few people get to witness popped out of the water. “I said to my husband, Scott, stop the boat! That was a pink dolphin,” said Bordeaux. Almost everyone in the area knows that was “Pinky”, a rare albino dolphin, first spotted as a calf with its mother in 2007. “We noticed there was not only one pink dolphin,...More >>
It started off as a cruise down the Calcasieu ship channel for Bridget Boudreaux and friends, but as soon as they got to Hackberry, something very few people get to witness popped out of the water. “I said to my husband, Scott, stop the boat! That was a pink dolphin,” said Bordeaux. Almost everyone in the area knows that was “Pinky”, a rare albino dolphin, first spotted as a calf with its mother in 2007. “We noticed there was not only one pink dolphin,...More >>
A convicted felon was arrested in Calcasieu Parish Wednesday on charges of threatening people with a firearm.
The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office obtained warrants for Chantler Kane Fruge, 22, of Welsh, on charges related to two incidents occurring in Welsh on July 26, said Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey, spokesman for the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office.More >>
A convicted felon was arrested in Calcasieu Parish Wednesday on charges of threatening people with a firearm.
The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office obtained warrants for Chantler Kane Fruge, 22, of Welsh, on charges related to two incidents occurring in Welsh on July 26, said Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey, spokesman for the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office.More >>
An Oakdale City Jail inmate escaped earlier today but was recaptured within half an hour, according to the Oakdale Police Department Facebook page.More >>
An Oakdale City Jail inmate escaped earlier today but was recaptured within half an hour, according to the Oakdale Police Department Facebook page.More >>