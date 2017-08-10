Leesville man pleads guilty - for second time - to counterfeitin - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Leesville man pleads guilty - for second time - to counterfeiting $100 bills

Posted By KPLC Digital Staff
Deldrick Shykil Fowler. (Source: Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office) Deldrick Shykil Fowler. (Source: Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A Leesville man pleaded guilty to taking part in counterfeiting $100 bills in order to purchase prepaid cards, acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced Thursday.

Deldrick Shykil Fowler, 24, of Leesville, previously of DeQuincy, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen Kay to one count of counterfeiting obligations to the United States. The plea will become final when accepted by U.S. District Judge Dee D. Drell, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. 

According to evidence presented at Fowler's guilty plea, Fowler helped another unnamed conspirator on December 27, 2016 to use a genuine $100 bill to make 58 counterfeit copies. The conspirator then passed $1,500 worth of counterfeit bills at a DeRidder department store in exchange for three prepaid debit cards.

The other person discarded the unused counterfeit bills in a trash can at a park. The bills were later found and provided to law enforcement officers. The officers found Fowler the next day with two of the three prepaid cards. He had already spent the third card, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Fowler had previously been sentenced in 2015 to one year and a day in prison after pleading guilty to making $100 counterfeit bills in a room at the Isle of Capri Casino Hotel in 2014.

Fowler faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine for the current counterfeiting charges. The court set a sentencing date of November 3, 2017, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The U.S. Secret Service, Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office and the DeRidder Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Abendroth is prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

