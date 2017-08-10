FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few more showers likely this evening; Another round of rain expected tomorrow.

Overnight tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies become partly cloudy with temperatures falling to the mid 70s. Rain chances will fall to 10%. It will be a warm and muggy night with high humidity.

Friday will have rain chances go down to 40% with more scattered showers and thunderstorms. An upper level disturbance will make its way further to the north, decreasing our rain chances. Along with the disturbance, an upper level high will make its way closer to our viewing area, helping keep rain chances lower. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies along with the scattered showers.

Next weekend, rain chances will go down to 30% for Saturday and Sunday. There will still be scattered to isolated showers in the afternoon. We may see some sunshine with partly cloudy skies at times. The reason for the rain chances going down is because of the upper level high pressure coming out of the west, is getting closer to our area. This high pressure will cause sinking air, which does not mix well for rain. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s. Heat indices will likely reach the triple digit mark.

Starting next week on Monday and Tuesday, we will keep the rain chances at 30%. The upper level high will continue to dominate, keeping rain chances low. We could still see a few showers in the afternoon, but will be quick and isolated. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Wednesday will be another day with isolated showers in the afternoon and rain chances at 30%. Thursday will have rain chances go down to 20% thanks to the upper level high keeping rain chances low. We will have partly cloudy skies, which mean warmer temperatures in the afternoon. Heat indices will likely be above the 100 degree mark.

We will continue to monitor the tropics and the rest of the Atlantic. No disturbance is currently out in the tropics posing any threat to southwest Louisiana. Hurricane Franklin has now made landfall in Mexico and has greatly weakened.