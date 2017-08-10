Sheriff: Welsh man threatens farmer, off-duty officer with firearm

A convicted felon was arrested in Calcasieu Parish Wednesday on charges of threatening people with a firearm.

The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office obtained warrants for Chantler Kane Fruge, 22, of Welsh, on charges related to two incidents occurring in Welsh on July 26, said Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey, Sheriff's Office spokesman.

Fruge is accused of first pointing a semiautomatic pistol at a farmer on Frey Road. Fruge then entered the Doucet Tire repair shop at 315 South Simmons Street, where he yelled and threatened an off-duty Welsh Police Officer, said Ivey.

Fruge was arrested in Calcasieu Parish on Aug. 9 and transferred to the parish jail in Jennings, said Ivey.

Fruge is charged with disturbing the peace, threatening a public official, aggravated assault with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Fruge is being held without bond.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.