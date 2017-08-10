Sheriff: Welsh man threatens farmer, off-duty officer with firearm

A convicted felon was arrested in Calcasieu Parish Wednesday on charges of threatening people with a firearm.
The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office obtained warrants for Chantler Kane Fruge, 22, of Welsh, on charges related to two incidents occurring in Welsh on July 26, said Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey, spokesman for the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office.More >>
A convicted felon was arrested in Calcasieu Parish Wednesday on charges of threatening people with a firearm.
The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office obtained warrants for Chantler Kane Fruge, 22, of Welsh, on charges related to two incidents occurring in Welsh on July 26, said Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey, spokesman for the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office.More >>
An Oakdale City Jail inmate escaped earlier today but was recaptured within half an hour, according to the Oakdale Police Department Facebook page.More >>
An Oakdale City Jail inmate escaped earlier today but was recaptured within half an hour, according to the Oakdale Police Department Facebook page.More >>
Overnight tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies become partly cloudy with temperatures falling to the mid 70s. Rain chances will fall to 10%. It will be a warm and muggy night with high humidity. Friday will have rain chances go down to 40% with more scattered showers and thunderstorms. An upper level disturbance will make its way further to the north, decreasing our rain chances.More >>
Overnight tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies become partly cloudy with temperatures falling to the mid 70s. Rain chances will fall to 10%. It will be a warm and muggy night with high humidity. Friday will have rain chances go down to 40% with more scattered showers and thunderstorms. An upper level disturbance will make its way further to the north, decreasing our rain chances.More >>
Join KPLC tonight at 7 p.m. to watch the New Orleans Saints face off against the Cleveland Browns in the Saints' first 2017 preseason game. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Join KPLC tonight at 7 p.m. to watch the New Orleans Saints face off against the Cleveland Browns in the Saints' first 2017 preseason game. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The Cameron Fishing Festival kicks off at midnight with fun for the whole family.More >>
The Cameron Fishing Festival kicks off at midnight with fun for the whole family.More >>