Man captured after briefly escaping Oakdale City Jail

An Oakdale City Jail inmate escaped earlier today but was recaptured within half an hour, according to the Oakdale Police Department Facebook page.

Derrick Paul Rodriguez was arrested in Oakdale on felony warrants out of Rapides Parish on Wednesday, Aug. 9, and booked into the Oakdale City Jail.

Rodriguez forcefully overtook a jailer around 10:30 a.m. Thursday and escaped, according to the Facebook post.

His escape was short-lived, however. Rodriguez was taken into custody after a brief struggle at 11:02 a.m. by Oakdale police and the Ward V Marshal's Office.

