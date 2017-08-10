WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: 'Pinky' the dolphin

Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The President of Venezuela is open to dialogue with President Donald Donald Trump after threatening harsher economic sanctions. If these sanctions come to fruition, refineries in Southwest Louisiana will be left with few alternatives to Venezuela's oil.

An Oakdale City Jail inmate is back in custody this morning.

Authorities are still looking for a Louisiana businessman who may have orchestrated the kidnapping of his estranged wife.

There are more than a dozen confirmed cases of West Nile virus in Louisiana with nearly half of those in Allen Parish.

And 'Pinky' the rare albino dolphin has been making some appearances in the Calcasieu Ship Channel over the past few weeks. We will tell you more on the recent sightings and why one woman's picture is getting major attention around the world.

In weather, scattered showers and storms will begin popping up closer to the noon hour and through the late-morning and afternoon with a 60% chance of rain today. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

