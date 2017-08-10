WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: 'Pinky' the dolphin

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Civil war and armed conflict has consumed the country of Syria for more than four years.More >>
Civil war and armed conflict has consumed the country of Syria for more than four years.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Venezuela is in a state of chaos. President Nicolas Maduro installed a legislative body of loyalists; some now calling Maduro more of a dictator and less of a president. The Trump Administration responded swiftly, placing sanction on over a dozen Venezuelan government officials linked to Maduro. But, the commander-in-chief is contemplating making those sanctions even more robust. "So the questions is for the United States, what's the best way to proceed?" said Louisia...More >>
Venezuela is in a state of chaos. President Nicolas Maduro installed a legislative body of loyalists; some now calling Maduro more of a dictator and less of a president. The Trump Administration responded swiftly, placing sanction on over a dozen Venezuelan government officials linked to Maduro. But, the commander-in-chief is contemplating making those sanctions even more robust. "So the questions is for the United States, what's the best way to proceed?" said Louisia...More >>
When a new business moves to the Lake Charles area to begin operations, they often bring along contract workers from Texas and other states. However, there are trained and qualified workers already here. The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, IBEW, held a job fair Thursday night at their union hall. The union is actively recruiting men and women interested in in a career as an electrician. The IBEW offers a 5-year training program at a cost of about $700...More >>
When a new business moves to the Lake Charles area to begin operations, they often bring along contract workers from Texas and other states. However, there are trained and qualified workers already here. The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, IBEW, held a job fair Thursday night at their union hall. The union is actively recruiting men and women interested in in a career as an electrician. The IBEW offers a 5-year training program at a cost of about $700...More >>
Technology has come a long way since the days of dial-up. Back then, you had to decide whether you wanted to make a phone call or browse the World Wide Web. Now, many couldn't see themselves without their personal virtual assistants like Apple's Siri. The artificial intelligence, or A.I., made its debut in late 2011, and since then several companies have followed suit with Amazon's Alexa, Windows' Cortana and Google’s Google Assistant.More >>
Technology has come a long way since the days of dial-up. Back then, you had to decide whether you wanted to make a phone call or browse the World Wide Web. Now, many couldn't see themselves without their personal virtual assistants like Apple's Siri. The artificial intelligence, or A.I., made its debut in late 2011, and since then several companies have followed suit with Amazon's Alexa, Windows' Cortana and Google’s Google Assistant.More >>