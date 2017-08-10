Saints' first preseason game at 7 p.m. on KPLC - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Saints' first preseason game at 7 p.m. on KPLC

Posted By KPLC Digital Staff
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Join KPLC at 7 p.m. to watch the New Orleans Saints face off against the Cleveland Browns in their first preseason game of 2017.

And make sure to catch these upcoming preseason games on KPLC:

  • Saints vs. Chargers - 7 p.m., Aug. 20.
  • Saints vs. Texans on 7 p.m., Aug. 26.

