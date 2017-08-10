Saints' first preseason game at 7 p.m. on KPLC

Join KPLC at 7 p.m. to watch the New Orleans Saints face off against the Cleveland Browns in their first preseason game of 2017.

And make sure to catch these upcoming preseason games on KPLC:

Saints vs. Chargers - 7 p.m., Aug. 20.

Saints vs. Texans on 7 p.m., Aug. 26.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.