Cameron Lions Club hosting fishing festival

The Cameron Fishing Festival kicks off at midnight with fun for the whole family.More >>
In SWLA the number of seniors who scored higher than an 18 on the ACT has gone up by 442 students from last year.More >>
The Village of Elizabeth's water had to be shut off this afternoon for all customers. A water line was damaged during the village's ongoing water improvement construction project. The water was shut off for immediate repair. When water is restored, customers should boil their water before consumption until further notice. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Just four months ago, on May 31, close to 80 percent of Oakdale Elementary burned down in a massive fire. Now, the school year is back. "Everything has gone so smoothly today, we are so grateful," said Tabitha Moffett, a second grade Oakdale teacher. "We are so excited about this year." Over 18 classrooms were lost in the blaze, including the library and 13-thousand books. For Moffett, hearing the news for the first time was surreal. "When we got the call, ...More >>
