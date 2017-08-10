Cameron Lions Club hosting fishing festival

The Cameron Fishing Festival kicks off at midnight with fun for the whole family.

There's face painting, water slides, a children's pageant and live music.

Money from the event will help provide scholarships for students in Cameron Parish.

In the last five years, more than $130,000 has been raised for scholarships through the fishing festival.

You can still sign up to fish, HERE.

