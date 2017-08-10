WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Cameron Fishing Festival - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

North Korea has announced a detailed plan to launch a salvo of missiles toward the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, a major military hub and home to U.S. bombers. If carried out, it would be the North's most provocative missile launch to date.

A death following an altercation at a Sulphur hotel has been ruled a homicide, authorities with the Sulphur Police Department said.

Northrop Grumman says it'll continue to work with medical professionals after an employee reported a suspected case of tuberculosis.

There’s a new resource for Louisiana families who have children with special needs. We’ll walk you through the recently launched site that connects people with therapy services and health care providers by zip code and disability type.

Plus, the Cameron Fishing Festival kicks off this weekend. We will have a preview of the upcoming festival and activities available for the entire family.

And you can send us your back-to-school pictures by emailing them to newmedia@kplctv.com

In weather, scattered showers and storms will begin popping up closer to the noon hour and through the late-morning and afternoon with a 60% chance of rain today. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

