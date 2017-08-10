WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Cameron Fishing Festival

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Just four months ago, on May 31, close to 80 percent of Oakdale Elementary burned down in a massive fire. Now, the school year is back. "Everything has gone so smoothly today, we are so grateful," said Tabitha Moffett, a second grade Oakdale teacher. "We are so excited about this year." Over 18 classrooms were lost in the blaze, including the library and 13-thousand books. For Moffett, hearing the news for the first time was surreal. "When we got the call, ...More >>
Just four months ago, on May 31, close to 80 percent of Oakdale Elementary burned down in a massive fire. Now, the school year is back. "Everything has gone so smoothly today, we are so grateful," said Tabitha Moffett, a second grade Oakdale teacher. "We are so excited about this year." Over 18 classrooms were lost in the blaze, including the library and 13-thousand books. For Moffett, hearing the news for the first time was surreal. "When we got the call, ...More >>
Chef Chris Heath is the only chef from Louisiana who was given the opportunity to compete in the Royal Chef Showdown.More >>
Chef Chris Heath is the only chef from Louisiana who was given the opportunity to compete in the Royal Chef Showdown.More >>
56 year-old Rebecca Cole was being investigated by animal services since August of last year for allegedly hoarding and collecting animals inside her home. What investigators found, stunned them. Park Owner, Roger Lambert says she lived in his park in Westlake since hurricane Rita but had recently moved. “She would actually pour cat litter on the floor on top of cat litter and I’m telling you the smell was really bad,” said Lambert. He and his granddaughter, Emmy...More >>
56 year-old Rebecca Cole was being investigated by animal services since August of last year for allegedly hoarding and collecting animals inside her home. What investigators found, stunned them. Park Owner, Roger Lambert says she lived in his park in Westlake since hurricane Rita but had recently moved. “She would actually pour cat litter on the floor on top of cat litter and I’m telling you the smell was really bad,” said Lambert. He and his granddaughter, Emmy...More >>
The ACT scores for Louisiana schools have been released. Overall the number of high school students who made scores high enough to get into college without taking remedial classes has gone up for the 2015-2016 Senior class. In SWLA the number of seniors who scored higher than an 18 on the ACT has gone up by 442 students from last year. SWLA district ACT scores: District 2014-2015 Average Composite Score 2015-2016 Average Composite Score ...More >>
The ACT scores for Louisiana schools have been released. Overall the number of high school students who made scores high enough to get into college without taking remedial classes has gone up for the 2015-2016 Senior class. In SWLA the number of seniors who scored higher than an 18 on the ACT has gone up by 442 students from last year. SWLA district ACT scores: District 2014-2015 Average Composite Score 2015-2016 Average Composite Score ...More >>