FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms return today with slightly lower rain chances ahead

Heavy rain overnight has been confined to north-central Louisiana along a stalled front, while most of Southwest Louisiana has missed out on the rain so far. That will likely change later today as temperatures warm up and further destabilize the atmosphere. Scattered showers and storms look to begin popping up closer to the noon hour and through the afternoon with a 60% chance of rain today.

Storms will taper off this evening with overall less rain expected over the next few afternoons starting Friday. Rain chances won’t go completely away but are reduced to 40% on Friday for scattered mid to late-afternoon storms and this possibility of a few afternoon storms continues for the weekend with rain chances at 30% for Saturday and Sunday.

With less rain ahead, temperatures will climb back into the 90s with heat index values in the 103 to 106 range during the afternoon which is the trade-off to having fewer storms to cool off temperatures.

Hurricane Franklin made landfall over the Mexican state of Veracruz overnight as a category one storm with winds of 85 mph. The storm will begin to weaken over land but produce heavy rain that could result in life-threatening flash floods over the Mexican states of Tabasco, northern Veracruz, northern Puebla, Tlaxacala, Hidalgo, Queretar and eastern San Luis Potosi in eastern Mexico.

Another tropical wave a couple hundred miles northeast of the Leeward Islands has a medium chance of developing into a tropical system over the next five days but does not look to pose a threat to the Gulf of Mexico. Elsewhere, tropical development is not expected.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry