TRAFFIC: I-10 EB blocked in Westlake following three-vehicle accident

Overnight tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling to the mid 70s. There could be a few showers late tonight, so we’ll keep the rain chances at 20%. After midnight, the rain become less likely. It will be a warm and muggy night with high humidity. Thursday will be another wet day with more showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. An upper level disturbance is slowly moving out of southeast Texas and around southwest Louisiana.