SWLA ACT Scores are in

The ACT scores for Louisiana schools have been released. Overall the number of high school students who made scores high enough to get into college without taking remedial classes rose for the 2015-2016 senior class. In Southwest Louisiana, the number of seniors who scored higher than an 18 on the ACT went up by 442 students over the last four years. 

SWLA ACT scores:

2014-15 Score

2015-16 Score

Increase in seniors 

scoring 18+ from 

2012 to 2016
Louisiana 19.4 19.5  6837
Allen Parish 19.3 19.4 19
Beauregard Parish 20.3 19.8 54
Calcasieu Parish 19.7 19.7 181
Cameron Parish 20.5 19.4 20
Jeff Davis Parish 19.3 19.5 44
Vernon Parish 20.4 20.6 124

Data gathered from the Louisiana Department of Education website.

The ACT test is a college readiness test for high school juniors and seniors. Some scholarships also use ACT scores when determining eligibility.

