La. Department of Education releases 2016-17 ACT scores

The Louisiana Department of Education has released ACT scores for the 2016-17 school year.

The ACT is a college readiness test for high school juniors and seniors.

Louisiana students had a composite score of 19.6 - the national ACT average is 20.8.

In Calcasieu Parish, the 2017 ACT composite score is 20, compared to last year's score of 19.7. Calcasieu had 1,274 students score 18 or higher and 768 students score 21 or higher.

Students in Allen Parish also improved, to 19.6 from 19.3.

SWLA ACT scores:

Data gathered from the Louisiana Department of Education website.