La. Department of Education releases 2016-17 ACT scores - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

La. Department of Education releases 2016-17 ACT scores

(Source: Google Images) (Source: Google Images)

The Louisiana Department of Education has released ACT scores for the 2016-17 school year.

The ACT is a college readiness test for high school juniors and seniors.

Louisiana students had a composite score of 19.6 - the national ACT average is 20.8.

In Calcasieu Parish, the 2017 ACT composite score is 20, compared to last year's score of 19.7. Calcasieu had 1,274 students score 18 or higher and 768 students score 21 or higher.

Students in Allen Parish also improved, to 19.6 from 19.3.

SWLA ACT scores:

Data gathered from the Louisiana Department of Education website.

2016-17

2015-16

2014-15
Louisiana 19.6 19.5  19.4
Allen Parish 19.6 19.3 19.3
Beauregard Parish 19.5 19.8 20.3
Calcasieu Parish 20 19.7 19.7
Cameron Parish 19.2 19.4 20.5
Jeff Davis Parish 19.4 19.5 19.3
Vernon Parish 20.2 20.7 20.4

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • La. Department of Education releases 2016-17 ACT scores

    La. Department of Education releases 2016-17 ACT scores

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 7:57 PM EDT2017-08-09 23:57:30 GMT
    (Source: Google Images)(Source: Google Images)

    The ACT scores for Louisiana schools have been released. Overall the number of high school students who made scores high enough to get into college without taking remedial classes has gone up for the 2015-2016 Senior class. In SWLA the number of seniors who scored higher than an 18 on the ACT has gone up by 442 students from last year.  SWLA district ACT scores: District 2014-2015 Average Composite Score 2015-2016 Average Composite Score ...

    More >>

    The ACT scores for Louisiana schools have been released. Overall the number of high school students who made scores high enough to get into college without taking remedial classes has gone up for the 2015-2016 Senior class. In SWLA the number of seniors who scored higher than an 18 on the ACT has gone up by 442 students from last year.  SWLA district ACT scores: District 2014-2015 Average Composite Score 2015-2016 Average Composite Score ...

    More >>

  • TRAFFIC: I-10 EB in Westlake reopens, traffic still moving slowly

    TRAFFIC: I-10 EB in Westlake reopens, traffic still moving slowly

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-08-09 22:38:59 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    An 18-wheeler has jack-knifed on I-10 eastbound in Westlake, leaving both lanes blocked.

    More >>

    An 18-wheeler has jack-knifed on I-10 eastbound in Westlake, leaving both lanes blocked.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Man dies following altercation at Sulphur hotel

    Man dies following altercation at Sulphur hotel

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 4:35 PM EDT2017-08-09 20:35:56 GMT
    (Source: Google Maps)(Source: Google Maps)

    A death following an altercation at a Sulphur hotel has been ruled a homicide, authorities with the Sulphur Police Department said.

    More >>

    A death following an altercation at a Sulphur hotel has been ruled a homicide, authorities with the Sulphur Police Department said.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly