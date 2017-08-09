Man dies following altercation at Sulphur hotel

The ACT scores for Louisiana schools have been released. Overall the number of high school students who made scores high enough to get into college without taking remedial classes has gone up for the 2015-2016 Senior class. In SWLA the number of seniors who scored higher than an 18 on the ACT has gone up by 442 students from last year. SWLA district ACT scores: District 2014-2015 Average Composite Score 2015-2016 Average Composite Score ...More >>
A death following an altercation at a Sulphur hotel has been ruled a homicide, authorities with the Sulphur Police Department said.More >>
Overnight tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling to the mid 70s. There could be a few showers late tonight, so we’ll keep the rain chances at 20%. After midnight, the rain become less likely. It will be a warm and muggy night with high humidity. Thursday will be another wet day with more showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. An upper level disturbance is slowly moving out of southeast Texas and around southwest Louisiana.More >>
School returned to session in Allen and Vernon parishes today. We want to see those cute back-to-school photos! Send them to newmedia@kplctv.com and we'll add them to our slideshow. Here is a list of back-to-school dates: Calcasieu Parish Schools First day of school for regular classes - Aug. 15 First day of school for Pre-K classes - Aug. 17 Cameron Parish Schools First day of school - Aug. 15 Jeff Davis Parish Schools First day of school for 1-12 gra...More >>
