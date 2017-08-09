Man dies following altercation at Sulphur hotel - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Man dies following altercation at Sulphur hotel

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

A death following an altercation at a Sulphur hotel has been ruled a homicide, authorities with the Sulphur Police Department said.

Sulphur Police Department spokesman Mel Estess said officers responding to the incident at the Best Western on Pintail Street around 10 p.m. Sunday found CPR being administered to Steven Mitchell. The responding officer took over CPR, followed by the Sulphur Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance.  

Mitchell and two others were visiting in a hotel room after work when Mitchell and one of the others began arguing over a work-related issue, Estess said.

"Mitchell began making derogatory comments toward that individual and then approached him in an aggressive manner," Estess said. "Mitchell grabbed that person around the neck in an attempt to choke him.  That individual responded by striking Mitchell on the face with a closed fist.  Mitchell fell to the floor and was unconscious. Although, lifesaving measures were attempted, Mitchell died as a result of his injuries."

Estess said the Calcasieu Coroner's Office has ruled the death a homicide due to a head injury, but the Calcasieu District Attorney's Office will bring the case to a grand jury, which will determine whether there will be charges. Assistant District Attorney Jacob Johnson responded to the crime scene. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

