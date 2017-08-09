FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few scattered showers possible though this evening; more storms likely for Thursday

Overnight tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling to the mid 70s. There could be a few showers late tonight, so we’ll keep the rain chances at 20%. After midnight, the rain become less likely. It will be a warm and muggy night with high humidity.

Thursday will be another wet day with more showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. An upper level disturbance is slowly moving out of southeast Texas and around southwest Louisiana. This will slowly make its way north, but not before it brings us rain for Thursday. Rain chances are up to 60%.

Friday will have rain chances go down to 40% with more scattered showers and thunderstorms. The upper level disturbance will make its way further to the north, decreasing our rain chances. We will have mostly cloudy skies along with the rain. The good thing about all the rain, is that during the hottest time of the year, it is keeping temperatures lower!

Next weekend, rain chances will go down to 30% for Saturday and Sunday. There will still be scattered to isolated showers in the afternoon. We may see some sunshine with partly cloudy skies at times. The reason for the rain chances going down is because of an upper level high pressure coming out of the west, is getting closer to our area. This high pressure will cause sinking air, which does not mix well for rain. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

Starting next week on Monday and Tuesday, we will the rain chances at 30%. The upper level high will continue to dominate, keeping rain chances low. We could still see a few showers in the afternoon, but will be quick and isolated. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Wednesday and Thursday will have rain chances go back up to 40%. The upper level high will begin to move back to the west causing the rain chances to go back up. Storms are likely in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

We will continue to monitor the tropics, as we watch Tropical storm Franklin and the rest of the Atlantic. Franklin is expected to become this year’s first hurricane, but poses no threat to southwest Louisiana as it will continue to move off to the west toward Mexico.