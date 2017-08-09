Local chef to compete for Royal Chef Showdown

Chef Chris Heath is the only chef from Louisiana who was given the opportunity to compete in the Royal Chef Showdown.

More than 100 people applied, only 10 were chosen to create a dish for the Texas Renaissance Festival and a chance at $10,000.

Heath will create a pirate dish which will be tasted by the former cook for Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana and other members of the royal family.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.