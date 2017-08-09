Send us your back to school photos!

School returned to session in Allen and Vernon parishes today.

Here is a list of back-to-school dates:

Calcasieu Parish Schools

First day of school for regular classes - Aug. 15

First day of school for Pre-K classes - Aug. 17

Cameron Parish Schools

First day of school - Aug. 15

Jeff Davis Parish Schools

First day of school for 1-12 grade - Aug. 11

First day of school for Pre-K and kindergarten - Aug. 15

Allen Parish Schools

First day of school - Aug. 9

Beauregard Parish Schools

First day of school for four-day schools - Aug. 3

First day of school for five-day schools - Aug. 15

Vernon Parish Schools

First day of school - Aug. 9

