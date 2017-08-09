Send us your back to school photos! - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Send us your back to school photos!

By KPLC Digital Staff

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

School returned to session in Allen and Vernon parishes today.

We want to see those cute back-to-school photos! Send them to newmedia@kplctv.com and we'll add them to our slideshow.

Here is a list of back-to-school dates:

Calcasieu Parish Schools

  • First day of school for regular classes - Aug. 15 
  • First day of school for Pre-K classes - Aug. 17

Cameron Parish Schools

  • First day of school - Aug. 15

Jeff Davis Parish Schools

  • First day of school for 1-12 grade - Aug. 11
  • First day of school for Pre-K and kindergarten - Aug. 15

Allen Parish Schools

  • First day of school - Aug. 9

Beauregard Parish Schools

  • First day of school for four-day schools - Aug. 3
  • First day of school for five-day schools - Aug. 15

Vernon Parish Schools

  • First day of school - Aug. 9

