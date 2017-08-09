TRAFFIC: All lanes open on I-10 westbound near Shattuck St. / U. - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC: All lanes open on I-10 westbound near Shattuck St. / U.S. 171 / I-10/210

By KPLC Digital Staff
Accident on I-10 westbound near Opelousas Street (Source: Google maps) Accident on I-10 westbound near Opelousas Street (Source: Google maps)
Accident on I-10 westbound at U.S. 171 (Source: Google maps) Accident on I-10 westbound at U.S. 171 (Source: Google maps)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

An 18-wheeler flipped over on I-10 westbound near Shattuck Street early Wednesday morning caused traffic to back up for several hours, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.

All lanes are now open on I-10 westbound near Shattuck Street, U.S. 171 and I-10/210.

Traffic congestion is minimal at this time.

