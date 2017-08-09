TRAFFIC: 18-wheeler flipped on I-10 westbound, traffic detoured to I-210

An 18-wheeler has flipped over on I-10 westbound near the I-10 service road, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. Traffic is being diverted to I-210 westbound at this time. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.
When it comes to taxes the answer for most is no. And those that live in Jeff Davis Parish don't want to pay more or renew current ones. But two taxes, a sales tax and a property tax, are coming up on the November ballot that need an answer. "I don't know anything about it," said resident Sherra Mouton. Most residents KPLC spoke with had that same response, but Jeff Davis Superintendent Kirk Credeur is hoping more people learn about them and v...
Sometimes it's not what you say, but how you say it. And a Calcasieu Police juror is getting attention for a comment made in an email to a constituent. Yet juror Judd Bares offers no apologies.
A stalled 18-wheeler is slowing traffic in the eastbound lanes of the 210 bridge.
