TRAFFIC: 18-wheeler flipped on I-10 westbound, traffic detoured to I-210

By KPLC Digital Staff
An 18-wheeler has flipped over on I-10 westbound near the I-10 service road, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.

Traffic is being diverted to I-210 westbound at this time.

In addition, traffic will not be allowed from I-210 eastbound to I-10 westbound due to multiple vehicle accidents.

