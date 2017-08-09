WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Royal Chef Showdown

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

A suspected case of tuberculosis is sparking TB testing for employees at Northrop Grumman in Lake Charles today. We’ll tell you what the company is doing to work with the CDC and state health department to protect employees and the community.

Elected officials in Guam are reassuring constituents that the U.S. territory is safe following North Korea's claim that it is examining its plan for "making an enveloping fire" around the strategically important Pacific island.

A Calcasieu Police Juror is getting attention for a comment made in an email to a constituent.

Jeff Davis Parish has two tax renewals up for residents to vote on, a sales tax and a property tax.

A local chef was chosen to compete in the Royal Chef Showdown at the Texas Renaissance Festival. This morning Chef Chris Heath joins us live to show what he’ll be creating for the competition.

Plus, you can send us your back-to-school pictures by emailing them to newmedia@kplctv.com. Also on our Facebook page, we have tips from a professional on shooting the best back-to-school photos.

And David Letterman is returning to television. The former late-night host is leaving retirement to host a six-episode show for NetFlix.

In weather, Wednesday will have more rain in the forecast with showers and thunderstorms scattered throughout the day. Highs will be near the 90s depending on how much sunshine we get before any rain. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.