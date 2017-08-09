FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy weather continues through the day

A slow-moving area of upper level low pressure over SE Texas continues to spin up showers and thunderstorms over parts of Southwest Louisiana this morning with occasional bursts of heavier downpours at times.

We’ll look for this disturbance to move very little through the day which means more rain on the way for our area, and the computer models continue to spin us showers and heavier downpours at times through the morning and afternoon with some heavier rain at times, especially closer to the noon hour and afternoon.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches will be possible through the day today, which could lead to some localized street flooding, especially likely if heavy rain hits the same areas that have already picked up 2 to 3 inches in the past 24 hours.

Storms will gradually taper off by late-afternoon and evening with high temperatures remaining a little cooler than seasonal averages because of the clouds and rain.

Looking ahead, the possibility of more storms generating overnight into Thursday morning certainly looks likely, with another high rain chance in the forecast tomorrow for scattered showers and storms.

By Friday, the upper level feature moves out of the area which leaves the daily rain chances in the forecast but mainly for those hit or miss afternoon storms which will be possible through the weekend, just with a lower 30-40% rain chance.

Highs should return closer to normal for August by the weekend due to less rain predicted with afternoon temperatures back into the lower 90s.

Tropical Storm Franklin is on track to become our first hurricane of the Atlantic season over the Bay of Campeche and will make a second landfall along the Mexican coast between Veracruz and Tuxpan where a hurricane warning is in effect. This track still means no impacts to Southwest Louisiana.

Have a great day!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry