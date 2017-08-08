Tax renewals could decide the fate of Jeff Davis Parish school district

When it comes to taxes the answer for most is no. And those that live in Jeff Davis Parish don’t want to pay more or renew current ones. But two taxes, a sales tax and a property tax, are coming up on the November ballot that need an answer. "I don't know anything about it," said resident Sherra Mouton. Most residents KPLC spoke with had that same response, but Jeff Davis Superintendent Kirk Credeur is hoping more people learn about them and v...More >>
Sometimes it's not what you say, but how you say it. And a Calcasieu Police juror is getting attention for a comment made in an email to a constituent. Yet juror Judd Bares offers no apologies.More >>
A stalled 18-wheeler is slowing traffic in the eastbound lanes of the 210 bridge.More >>
The CDC says a volunteer from a soup kitchen in Crowley that was suspected to be infected with Tuberculosis actually has a mild strain of pneumonia, according to a statement from the Diocese of Lafayette Office of Communications. "The CDC has confirmed that a suspected case of tuberculosis in Acadia Parish was the result of a misdiagnosis. As was reported yesterday, the CDC had begun testing those who may have come into contact with the patient, a volunteer at a...More >>
Overnight tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling to the mid 70s. There could be a few showers late tonight into the early morning hours on Wednesday, so we’ll keep the rain chances at 20%. It will be a warm and muggy night with high humidity. Wednesday will have more rain in the forecast. Rain chances are at 60%. We will have showers and thunderstorms scattered throughout the day.More >>
