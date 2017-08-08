Tax renewals could decide the fate of Jeff Davis Parish school district

When it comes to taxes the answer for most is no.

And those that live in Jeff Davis Parish don’t want to pay more or renew current ones.

But two taxes, a sales tax, and a property tax are coming up on the November ballot that need an answer.

"I don't know anything about it," said resident Sherra Mouton.

Most residents KPLC spoke with had that same response, but Jeff Davis Superintendent Kirk Credeur is hoping more people learn about them and vote yes because that money is desperately needed for the school district.

“This is money that we use day to day to operate the school system," said Credeur.

Credeur says these two taxes do everything from providing school lunches, electricity and even fuel for school buses.

“The result of not having this would not be recognizable to anything that we currently have in place,” said Credeur.

The property tax generates $4.4 million, and $2.3 million comes from the sales tax, so if residents vote no, it would leave the school district making crucial cuts.

“Can a system really cut 130 to 135 teachers, a system as small as we are, cut that," said Credeur. "It’s impossible. It can’t be done, so we’re not sure what we can do... that’s how devastating a loss this would be.”

Once residents were explained these tax renewals to residents, many changed their mind about voting no.

“I think I would vote for it, because it’s helping financially and for the ability for kids to go to and from school for parents that can’t transport,” said resident Elizabeth Aucoin.

“I think it would benefit the school district, the schools and things like that,” said Mouton.

“If it was to help the school, I definitely would vote yes,” said resident Sherry Guidry.

And Credeur hopes that those saying no will look at what’s at stake and change their mind.

“I think when they see the facts and see what’s happening here, I believe they are going to support us,” said Credeur.

Jeff Davis residents can vote for the renewals of both taxes on November 18th.

