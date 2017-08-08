McNeese's Tabary named to preseason watch list for CFPA National Performer of Year Award

McNeese junior quarterback James Tabary has been tabbed as one of 42 players to be named to the 2017 watch list for the CFPA FCS National Performer of the Year Trophy, the College Football Performance Awards announced on Tuesday.
Tabary, a New Orleans native a product of Holy Cross, is entering his second year behind center for the Cowboys after posting a stellar sophomore record-breaking season that followed a transfer from Arkansas State.
In 2016, Tabary, who was named the Southland Conference and Louisiana Newcomer of the Year, set single-season records for most completions (249) and pass attempts (415) while becoming just the second player in school history to top the 3,000 passing yard mark with 3,036 – 33 short of the school record.
He tied a single-game record with five touchdown passes against No. 1-ranked Sam Houston State and set another single-season record with four, 300-yard passing games.
He’ll enter the 2017 campaign ranked 10th on the school’s career list with 3,036 passing yards, eighth with 249 completions and ninth with 23 passing touchdowns.
Tabary is one of 25 quarterbacks on the list that also includes 14 running backs and three wide receivers.
Joining him from the Southland Conference is UCA quarterback hayden Hildebrand, and Sam Houston State quarterback Jeremiah Briscoe and running back Corey Avery.
The CFPA FCS National Player of the Year Trophy is a 22-inch K-9 optic crystal tower with an eight-inch crystal football on top. All FCS players are eligible for the award which the winner will be announced on January 10, 2018.
2017 CFPA FCS National Performer of the Year Trophy Watch List
James Tabary, QB, McNeese
Hayden Hildebrand, QB, UCA
Corey Avery, RB, SHSU
Jeremiah Briscoe, QB, SHSU
Elijah Ibitokun-Hanks, RB, Albany
Joe Protheroe, RB, Cal Poly
Shane Bucenell, QB, Charleston Southern
Alejandro Bennifield, QB, Chattanooga
Cam Jackson, RB, The Citadel
Alex Jeske, QB, Dayton
A.J. Hines, RB, Duquesne
Gage Gubrud, QB, Eastern Washington
Kevin Anderson, QB, Fordham
Chase Edmonds, RB, Fordham
Tyrell Maxwell, QB, Gardner-Webb
DeVante Kincade, QB, Grambling
Anthony Philyaw, RB, Howard
Jake Kolbe, QB, Illinois State
Cardon Johnson, RB, James Madison
Bryan Schor, QB, James Madison
Chandler Burks, QB, Kennesaw State
Case Cookus, QB, Northern Arizona
John Santiago, RB, North Dakota
Lance Dunn, RB, North Dakota State
Easton Stick, QB, North Dakota State
Justin Watson, WR, Penn
John Lovett, QB, Princeton
Kyle Lauletta, QB, Richmond
Deontez Thompson, RB, Richmond
Kamron Lewis, WR, Saint Francis
Devlin Hodges, QB, Samford
Anthony Lawrence, QB, San Diego
Chris Streveler, QB, South Dakota
Taryn Christion, QB, South Dakota State
Jake Wieneke, WR, South Dakota State
Austin Howard, QB, Southern
Stacey Bedell, RB, Stony Brook
Troy Cook, QB, UT Martin
Zach Bednarczyk, QB, Villanova
Detrez Newsome, RB, Western Carolina
Sean McGuire, QB, Western Illinois
Steve McShane, RB, Western Illinois
