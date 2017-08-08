McNeese's Tabary named to preseason watch list for CFPA National Performer of Year Award

McNeese junior quarterback James Tabary has been tabbed as one of 42 players to be named to the 2017 watch list for the CFPA FCS National Performer of the Year Trophy, the College Football Performance Awards announced on Tuesday.



Tabary, a New Orleans native a product of Holy Cross, is entering his second year behind center for the Cowboys after posting a stellar sophomore record-breaking season that followed a transfer from Arkansas State.



In 2016, Tabary, who was named the Southland Conference and Louisiana Newcomer of the Year, set single-season records for most completions (249) and pass attempts (415) while becoming just the second player in school history to top the 3,000 passing yard mark with 3,036 – 33 short of the school record.



He tied a single-game record with five touchdown passes against No. 1-ranked Sam Houston State and set another single-season record with four, 300-yard passing games.



He’ll enter the 2017 campaign ranked 10th on the school’s career list with 3,036 passing yards, eighth with 249 completions and ninth with 23 passing touchdowns.



Tabary is one of 25 quarterbacks on the list that also includes 14 running backs and three wide receivers.



Joining him from the Southland Conference is UCA quarterback hayden Hildebrand, and Sam Houston State quarterback Jeremiah Briscoe and running back Corey Avery.



The CFPA FCS National Player of the Year Trophy is a 22-inch K-9 optic crystal tower with an eight-inch crystal football on top. All FCS players are eligible for the award which the winner will be announced on January 10, 2018.



2017 CFPA FCS National Performer of the Year Trophy Watch List



James Tabary, QB, McNeese

Hayden Hildebrand, QB, UCA

Corey Avery, RB, SHSU

Jeremiah Briscoe, QB, SHSU

Elijah Ibitokun-Hanks, RB, Albany

Joe Protheroe, RB, Cal Poly

Shane Bucenell, QB, Charleston Southern

Alejandro Bennifield, QB, Chattanooga

Cam Jackson, RB, The Citadel

Alex Jeske, QB, Dayton

A.J. Hines, RB, Duquesne

Gage Gubrud, QB, Eastern Washington

Kevin Anderson, QB, Fordham

Chase Edmonds, RB, Fordham

Tyrell Maxwell, QB, Gardner-Webb

DeVante Kincade, QB, Grambling

Anthony Philyaw, RB, Howard

Jake Kolbe, QB, Illinois State

Cardon Johnson, RB, James Madison

Bryan Schor, QB, James Madison

Chandler Burks, QB, Kennesaw State

Case Cookus, QB, Northern Arizona

John Santiago, RB, North Dakota

Lance Dunn, RB, North Dakota State

Easton Stick, QB, North Dakota State

Justin Watson, WR, Penn

John Lovett, QB, Princeton

Kyle Lauletta, QB, Richmond

Deontez Thompson, RB, Richmond

Kamron Lewis, WR, Saint Francis

Devlin Hodges, QB, Samford

Anthony Lawrence, QB, San Diego

Chris Streveler, QB, South Dakota

Taryn Christion, QB, South Dakota State

Jake Wieneke, WR, South Dakota State

Austin Howard, QB, Southern

Stacey Bedell, RB, Stony Brook

Troy Cook, QB, UT Martin

Zach Bednarczyk, QB, Villanova

Detrez Newsome, RB, Western Carolina

Sean McGuire, QB, Western Illinois

Steve McShane, RB, Western Illinois

