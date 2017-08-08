Police juror getting attention for curt remark to citizen

Sometimes it's not what you say, but how you say it. And a Calcasieu Police juror is getting attention for a comment made in an email to a constituent.

Yet juror Judd Bares offers no apologies.

Most, if not all Calcasieu police jurors are well familiar with Dan Rhodes who often posts comments, pictures, and videos on flooding and drainage issues--, especially in Moss Bluff.

But what has people talking, is a comment by Bares, who said in response to one of Rhodes' emails: "Mr. Rhodes, go back to selling bottle rockets."

Rhodes says he's retired from the fireworks business. He considers himself thick skinned and says he even laughed, yet:

"I couldn't believe he actually said that to me. With people that are having their homes flooding, in this area, I was shocked that he actually answered me that way. To me that says he's not really concerned about the flooding issue," said Rhodes.

Bares responded on Facebook explaining that he's tired of Rhodes' repeated negativity that he compares to bullying.

"You go from sworn in to swore at. People are frustrated. I get it. I'm frustrated, I wish I could help sooner. I will say there's a direct correlation between positive energy and positive results. And when I start getting negative energy, I'm going to go in a different direction. That's not how we fix things," said Bares.

And Bares offers no apologies.

"I don't regret saying it at all. Sometimes brevity works best," he said.

That seems to be okay with Rhodes who says he just wants to see the parish fix problems and stop flooding.

"I'm just trying to show the problems we have and what I'm learning is it seems like Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, they're just not doing anything about our problems," said Rhodes.

Yet Bares says nothing could be further from the truth...

"We work hard every day. I rode around with a crew yesterday for two hours okay? While it was raining looking at things," said Bares.

Both know solutions aren't cheap and don't come easily.

"I guarantee I can show you three areas that if they would correct it, we'd have a lot better drainage here," said Rhodes.

"There's 1800 miles of roadside ditches on this side of the parish alone! We could start cleaning today and it would take us 11 years!" said Bares.

Rhodes provided his own video of flooding in two Moss Bluff areas: Orleans Run and near Sanctuary Church.

What follows is Bares' response concerning criticism he received for making the remark to Rhodes:

Hello All-

First and foremost, no one cares more about the entire constituency of Calcasieu Parish more than me. I take our drainage issues very seriously and I am constantly working alongside residents and other agencies to find a solution. My response to that one letter was me basically saying 'I've heard enough negativity' from Mr. Rhodes. I WILL NOT let him come at me over and over like a bully. The jurors get several of these rants a month from him...on a variety of topics. They are always laden with demeaning language and non-factual information. One thing they NEVER include is an idea for a solution. If anyone cares to hear 'the Rest of the Story' I can be reached at jbares@cppj.net.

Then another juror posted in support:

Judd,

Thank you for your continued efforts just like the rest of us dedicated Jurors. We can't fix years of errors overnight but we must continue to push forward no matter the negative: calls, emails, text messages, etc. we receive every day. We WILL one day get closer to our goals but we have to continue to push forward and never fall backward. Everyone in Calcasieu parish has to understand forward progress and what it takes to get there. It takes unity among citizens who are willing to share ideas and opinions that build up instead of tear down. I love Calcasieu Parish and I love being able to serve the community any way that I can so much so that I'm taking time out of my family vacation to answer calls and emails from my constituents. Thanks again for your continued efforts Judd Bares.

Kevin White

District 1

