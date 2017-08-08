UPDATE: Sulphur woman accused of hoarding over 40 cats

56 year-old Rebecca Cole was being investigated by animal services since August of last year for allegedly hoarding and collecting animals inside her home. What investigators found, stunned them. Park Owner, Roger Lambert says she lived in his park in Westlake since hurricane Rita but had recently moved. “She would actually pour cat litter on the floor on top of cat litter and I’m telling you the smell was really bad,” said Lambert. He and his granddaughter, Emmy...More >>
56 year-old Rebecca Cole was being investigated by animal services since August of last year for allegedly hoarding and collecting animals inside her home. What investigators found, stunned them. Park Owner, Roger Lambert says she lived in his park in Westlake since hurricane Rita but had recently moved. “She would actually pour cat litter on the floor on top of cat litter and I’m telling you the smell was really bad,” said Lambert. He and his granddaughter, Emmy...More >>
The ACT scores for Louisiana schools have been released. Overall the number of high school students who made scores high enough to get into college without taking remedial classes has gone up for the 2015-2016 Senior class. In SWLA the number of seniors who scored higher than an 18 on the ACT has gone up by 442 students from last year. SWLA district ACT scores: District 2014-2015 Average Composite Score 2015-2016 Average Composite Score ...More >>
The ACT scores for Louisiana schools have been released. Overall the number of high school students who made scores high enough to get into college without taking remedial classes has gone up for the 2015-2016 Senior class. In SWLA the number of seniors who scored higher than an 18 on the ACT has gone up by 442 students from last year. SWLA district ACT scores: District 2014-2015 Average Composite Score 2015-2016 Average Composite Score ...More >>
An 18-wheeler has jack-knifed on I-10 eastbound in Westlake, leaving both lanes blocked.More >>
An 18-wheeler has jack-knifed on I-10 eastbound in Westlake, leaving both lanes blocked.More >>
A death following an altercation at a Sulphur hotel has been ruled a homicide, authorities with the Sulphur Police Department said.More >>
A death following an altercation at a Sulphur hotel has been ruled a homicide, authorities with the Sulphur Police Department said.More >>
Overnight tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling to the mid 70s. There could be a few showers late tonight, so we’ll keep the rain chances at 20%. After midnight, the rain become less likely. It will be a warm and muggy night with high humidity. Thursday will be another wet day with more showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. An upper level disturbance is slowly moving out of southeast Texas and around southwest Louisiana.More >>
Overnight tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling to the mid 70s. There could be a few showers late tonight, so we’ll keep the rain chances at 20%. After midnight, the rain become less likely. It will be a warm and muggy night with high humidity. Thursday will be another wet day with more showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. An upper level disturbance is slowly moving out of southeast Texas and around southwest Louisiana.More >>