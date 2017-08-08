UPDATE: Sulphur woman accused of hoarding over 40 cats

56-year-old Rebecca Cole was being investigated by animal services since August of last year for allegedly hoarding and collecting animals inside her home.

What investigators found, stunned them.

Park Owner, Roger Lambert says she lived in his park in Westlake since Hurricane Rita but had recently moved.

“She would actually pour cat litter on the floor on top of cat litter and I’m telling you the smell was really bad,” said Lambert.

He and his granddaughter, Emmy Weldon, say the collection of cats started out small but got worse over the years.

“There were cats that would just crawl under the fence and start running everywhere,” said Weldon. “I would see her sitting on her porch just watching these cats and it would make me feel disgusted.”

“We were just seeing liters and liters they were getting under people’s houses, knocking down insulation, it was a problem and I confronted her many times,” said Lambert.

And he says the cats were not looking so well.

“She actually had a Siamese cat that had no back legs and that cat was crawling around,” said Lambert. “It had blow flies, it was horrible. I saw that cat crawl 200 feet in one day, dragging its legs. It was unreal. That cat was suffering and she would feed that cat but she would never do nothing for it.”

That's when Lambert decided he needed to do something so, he called animal control who began their investigation a year ago.

Animal services tried to work with Cole and reduce the number of cats but they say she did not cooperate.

“It’s one thing to love animals and want them, it's another thing to properly take care of them,” said Sheriff Tony Mancuso.

That’s when the sheriff's office stepped in.

“It’s learned that she is baiting and sneaking into this abandoned trailer I believe she owns, luring the cats in with food and trapping them in where they can’t get out,” said Mancuso.

44 cats, most of them feral, were removed from the trailer.

Investigators found the remains of one in a closet

“The animal control people were getting bit taking these cats out of the house,” said Lambert. “It took 10 hours and about 5 trucks here to get those cats out because they were so wild.”

All except three cats were euthanized.

Deputies say Cole had allegedly been keeping cats in the trailer for nearly 10 years.

Thursday Cole was arrested at her Sulphur residence and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

She was charged with 44 counts of simple cruelty to animals and was released on bond the next day.

