Diocese of Lafayette: TB scare at soup kitchen in Crowley a misdiagnosis

The CDC says a volunteer from a soup kitchen in Crowley that was suspected to be infected with Tuberculosis actually has a mild strain of pneumonia, according to a statement from the Diocese of Lafayette Office of Communications.

"The CDC has confirmed that a suspected case of tuberculosis in Acadia Parish was the result of a misdiagnosis. As was reported yesterday, the CDC had begun testing those who may have come into contact with the patient, a volunteer at an area feeding station in the Diocese of Lafayette. Today, Diocesan officials were informed that the initial diagnosis of TB was incorrect, and that the patient actually tested positive for a mild strain of pneumonia. Our thanks to the CDC for their diligence in working to protect the health of our community." -Diocese of Lafayette Office of Communications

On Monday, the CDC tested individuals who came into contact with the volunteer at the soup kitchen.

It was announced Tuesday that the confirmation of the TB case was a misdiagnosis.

