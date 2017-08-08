FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The bulk of the rain from this morning is gone; a few showers are still possible this evening

Overnight tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling to the mid 70s. There could be a few showers late tonight into the early morning hours on Wednesday, so we’ll keep the rain chances at 20%. It will be a warm and muggy night with high humidity.

Wednesday will have more rain in the forecast. Rain chances are at 60%. We will have showers and thunderstorms scattered throughout the day. Highs will be near 90 degrees, depending on how much sunshine we get before any rain.

Thursday and Friday will have rain chances go down to 40% with more scattered showers and thunderstorms. We will have mostly cloudy skies along with the rain, contributing to having lower temperatures. And being in the hottest time of the year, keeping temperatures lower is definitely a plus!

Next weekend, rain chances will stay at 40% on Saturday, but will go down to 30% on Sunday. Saturday will have scattered showers in the afternoon, while Sunday will be more isolated. We may see some sunshine with partly cloudy skies at times. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

Starting next week on Monday, we will keep rain in the forecast at 40%. Rain is likely in the afternoon and will be scattered to isolated. Tuesday will have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Wednesday and Thursday will have rain chances go back up to 60%. Storms are likely throughout the day, but particularly in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

We will continue to monitor the tropics, as we watch Tropical storm Franklin. Franklin poses no threat to southwest Louisiana as it will continue to move off to the west toward the Pacific Ocean.