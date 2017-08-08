POLICE: Pedestrian hit on Nelson Road - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

POLICE: Pedestrian hit on Nelson Road

(Source: KPLC viewer) (Source: KPLC viewer)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Nelson and Country Club Roads around noon today according to Chief Deputy Mark Kraus with the Lake Charles Police Department.

KPLC is working to gather more details and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The bulk of the rain from this morning is gone; a few showers are still possible this evening

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The bulk of the rain from this morning is gone; a few showers are still possible this evening

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 4:20 PM EDT2017-08-08 20:20:47 GMT
    More scattered showers WednesdayMore scattered showers Wednesday

    Overnight tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling to the mid 70s. There could be a few showers late tonight into the early morning hours on Wednesday, so we’ll keep the rain chances at 20%. It will be a warm and muggy night with high humidity. Wednesday will have more rain in the forecast. Rain chances are at 60%. We will have showers and thunderstorms scattered throughout the day. 

    More >>

    Overnight tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling to the mid 70s. There could be a few showers late tonight into the early morning hours on Wednesday, so we’ll keep the rain chances at 20%. It will be a warm and muggy night with high humidity. Wednesday will have more rain in the forecast. Rain chances are at 60%. We will have showers and thunderstorms scattered throughout the day. 

    More >>

  • POLICE: Pedestrian hit on Nelson Road

    POLICE: Pedestrian hit on Nelson Road

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 4:14 PM EDT2017-08-08 20:14:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)
    A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Nelson and Country Club Roads around noon today according to Chief Deputy Mark Kraus with the Lake Charles Police Department. KPLC is working to gather more details and will update this story as more information becomes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Nelson and Country Club Roads around noon today according to Chief Deputy Mark Kraus with the Lake Charles Police Department. KPLC is working to gather more details and will update this story as more information becomes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>

  • TRAFFIC: Avoid I-10 West at the bridge

    TRAFFIC: Avoid I-10 West at the bridge

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 3:09 PM EDT2017-08-08 19:09:13 GMT
    (Source: Google Maps)(Source: Google Maps)
    Avoid I-10 West bound at the Calcasieu River Bridge for the next hour due to an accident. The Lake Charles Police Department is working to clear the accident. The inside lane is blocked and traffic is backed up to Lakeshore Drive. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    Avoid I-10 West bound at the Calcasieu River Bridge for the next hour due to an accident. The Lake Charles Police Department is working to clear the accident. The inside lane is blocked and traffic is backed up to Lakeshore Drive. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly