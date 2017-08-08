POLICE: Pedestrian hit on Nelson Road

Overnight tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling to the mid 70s. There could be a few showers late tonight into the early morning hours on Wednesday, so we’ll keep the rain chances at 20%. It will be a warm and muggy night with high humidity. Wednesday will have more rain in the forecast. Rain chances are at 60%. We will have showers and thunderstorms scattered throughout the day.More >>
The Village of Elizabeth's water had to be shut off this afternoon for all customers. A water line was damaged during the village's ongoing water improvement construction project. The water was shut off for immediate repair. When water is restored, customers should boil their water before consumption until further notice.
The Lafayette Police Department is working on a homicide investigation early this morning.
