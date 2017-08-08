TRAFFIC: Avoid I-10 West at the bridge - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC: Avoid I-10 West at the bridge

(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)

Avoid I-10 West bound at the Calcasieu River Bridge for the next hour due to an accident.

The Lake Charles Police Department is working to clear the accident.

The inside lane is blocked and traffic is backed up to Lakeshore Drive.

