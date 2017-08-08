FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain tapers off but additional storms are possible by late-afternoon

Some parts of Southwest Louisiana were hard hit by heavy rain very early this morning that left some areas with 2 to 3 inches including the Lake Charles Regional Airport and other areas south of I-10 in Calcasieu and Cameron parishes.

Radar trends continue to indicate rainfall rates dropping with a lighter rain falling over parts of the area that will continue through the remainder of the morning with rain tapering off closer to the noon hour.

The proximity of a disturbance aloft over SE Texas and the associated spin in the mid-levels of the atmosphere will serve as focal point for where additional thunderstorms could develop later this afternoon into the early evening hours.

Computer guidance shows some re-development of storms from Houston to Beaumont later this afternoon which could move back into Southwest Louisiana later in the day. Rain chances will remain in the 40-50% range later this afternoon to account for this possibility, although we may very well miss out on those storms if they set up west of the area.

This tropical monsoonal flow will continue into Wednesday which will again provide the area with higher than normal rain chances during the day. A few storms during the morning, scattered through the afternoon will mean another umbrella day across Southwest Louisiana as downpours could drop another 1 to 2 inches of rain in some localized areas.

The good news is that a slightly drier pattern looks to return later in the week and start of the weekend thanks to upper level high pressure, although a few scattered afternoon storms will be possible, more typical of August weather here in Southwest Louisiana.

Tropical Storm Franklin will pose no threat to Southwest Louisiana as it passes into the Bay of Campeche over the next 24 hours and makes a second landfall somewhere south of Tampico, Mexico by Wednesday night into early Thursday. There is still a strong chance of Franklin becoming our first hurricane of the season, but no impacts will be felt to Southwest Louisiana.

Have a great day!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry