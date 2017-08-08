Behind the scenes tour of Beauregard Parish Courthouse

A historic Beauregard Parish landmark, once in jeopardy of being abandoned or torn down, is restored to its former glory and brought up to this century's building codes. KPLC's Britney Glaser goes inside the courthouse for a behind the scenes tour.More >>
Southwest Louisiana's version of dancing with the stars took center stage Saturday night at L'Auberge. Some of the most notable names in the Lake Area participated in a dancing competition that raises money for Dancing Classrooms and DanceSport programs in area schools. This is the 8th straight year the Gala has had strong support from many across Southwest Louisiana. "The community support is here because the people see the need for this type of art," said Amand...More >>
A city without a mayor may sound a bit foreign in Louisiana, but it's a style of government that some other municipalities in the U.S. prefer. Now, a citizen group in Sulphur is recommending the city get rid of the mayor's position in favor of a city manager.More >>
From time to time, we'd all like give political leaders a piece of our minds, and Monday night, Lake Charles residents in District C were able to sound off.More >>
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter held a news conference to announce the new Assistant City Administrator and introduce other Mayor's Office staff. The new employees will fill vacancies created by recent retirements of essential personnel. Kimberly Dellafosse will be assistant to City Administrator John Cardone, and Karen Hardy is taking the position as a project specialist. Both are ready to get the ball rolling and bridge the gap between the administration and community. "I...More >>
