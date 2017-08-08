WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: New plans for local park - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: New plans for local park

By KPLC Digital Staff
Sam Houston Jones Park (Source: KPLC) Sam Houston Jones Park (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter is following through on one of his campaign promise to bring new ideas.

Sulphur’s Home Rule Charter Committee is recommending changes to the way the city elects a leader. The biggest change is getting rid of the mayor’s position in exchange for a city manager.

A Sulphur City court judge is under fire from an anti-religion group, asking him to stop coercing people to participate in religious programs.

Sixteen years in the making, Westlake police could possibly find themselves in a new station soon.

Visitors to Sam Houston Jones State Park are seeing something different. One of the two campgrounds has been closed.

Plus, New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu is calling for a report to see if there was anything that could have eased some of the flooding residents experienced over the weekend. 

And gluten-free crust made from ancient grains is now available at Papa John's locations nationwide including here in Lake Charles.

In weather, we will have showers and storms likely forming in the morning hours as another upper level disturbance moves from west to east out of Texas into Louisiana. Rain will be off and on in nature and some of it could be locally heavy at times. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

