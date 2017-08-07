2017 Mad Hot Ballroom Dancing Gala

Southwest Louisiana's version of dancing with the stars took center stage Saturday night at L'Auberge. Some of the most notable names in the Lake Area participated in a dancing competition that raises money for Dancing Classrooms and DanceSport programs in area schools. This is the 8th straight year the Gala has had strong support from many across Southwest Louisiana.

"The community support is here because the people see the need for this type of art," said Amanda Yellot, one of the competing dancers. "We have all kinds of great arts here in Lake Charles and ballroom dancing is no different."

Some describe the program as something that teaches kids life skills using dance.

"Dance not only brings in simple movements and musicality but it brings a respect for themselves," said Hillary Green, one of the competing dancers. "It helps a lot of kids to open up."

"Dancing classrooms, just dancing, in general, it teaches not just the students but myself through this process how to respect myself respect my partner and just build on that positive relationship." said local celebrity Owen Clanton, principal at F.K. White middle school.

For some, the thought of dancing in front of hundreds of people brought anxiety.



"Definitely some butterflies going in the stomach." said Clanton



"I don't dance, so I was really out of my comfort zone." said local celebrity Brad Brinkley, principal at Maplewood Elementary.

As for the competition, each couple performs with costumes, to their choice of song and choreography, dancing to a variety of styles.

Some of the teams start practice months in advance, which can be hard due to the busy schedules they have, but these local celebrities say it's a labor of love for the kids they're helping.



"It's all for a good cause." said Brinkley.



Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.