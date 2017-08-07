Mayor Nic Hunter introduces new staff, talks new initiatives for Lake Charles

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter held a news conference to announce the new Assistant City Administrator and introduce other Mayor's Office staff.

The new employees will fill vacancies created by recent retirements of essential personnel.

Kimberly Dellafosse will be assistant to City Administrator John Cardone, and Karen Hardy is taking the position as a project specialist. Both are ready to get the ball rolling and bridge the gap between the administration and community.

"I'm going to be the person who looks at programs and how we can build those programs to support initiatives." said Dellafosse.

"As an educator, we deal with different diversity groups I'm here to serve as a liaison for Lake Charles," said Hardy. "We're going to try to bridge the gap between minorities and bring the cultures together as one."

Hunter also shared his outlook on the cities future, focusing on three initiatives his administration will tackle moving forward.

"The first is drainage, we have a drainage problem in Calcasieu Parish," said Hunter. "With our new budget, we want to let citizens know we will be spending very real dollars on drainage improvements."

But where will those dollars come from? Mayor Hunter said he has no plans of having additional taxes for drainage.

"These dollars come from both fiscal policy and understanding drainage as a priority." said Hunter.

The mayor said Lake Charles can't look at the drainage problem as just a city-wide issue, and they must work with other agencies.

"Water does not know where a city boundary begins or ends to truly tackle this issue we must engage other agencies."

The second initiative he wants to work on, bringing down the rate of violent crime among teenagers.

"We are alarmed at the recent uptake in Juvenile crime in our area," said Hunter. "This is not something we will be complacent about or just accept as the new norm in Lake Charles."

Obtaining affordable housing for all is his third initiative.

"This economic boom has been beneficial for many but we must be very honest with ourselves that part of our community feels forgotten," said Hunter. "We are forming a consortium of individuals and agencies to encourage developers to invest in attainable housing."

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.