Mayor Hunter meets with residents from District C

From time to time, we'd all like give political leaders a piece of our minds, and Monday night, Lake Charles residents in District C were able to sound off.

"It's really bad, 7th avenue, 20th street, 21st street, the flooding is horrendous."

This was the third community meeting Mayor Hunter and his community advisement and assessment board have hosted.

"We're hearing a lot of the same things throughout the community," said Mayor Hunter. "Infrastructure, drainage, roads, public safety, property standards. We realize we have got to do a better job in this city."

Other issues residents felt needed to be addressed included covered benches for bus stops in the area and grocery stores within proximity.

Crime was the topic brought up the most at tonight's meeting. Some residents felt District C is a forgotten area in the city.

"Now let's more realistic about this, we don't need a dog park," said one of the residents. "We need to see more visibility and patrol from city policeman and the sheriff's department. I'm telling you it's getting bad out there."

One resident said things won't change without more support from within the district.

"How many people live in Oak Park? 10,000..how many are here 150?" said the resident. "What we need is cohesion, We need it bad."

The next meeting will be held August 24th for District D at Prien Lake Park on 3100 W Prien Lake Rd.

