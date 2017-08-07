Rayne man sentenced in case involving child pornography - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Rayne man sentenced in case involving child pornography

(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)
Rayne (KPLC) -

A Rayne man is sentenced to over 17 years in prison for taking pictures and recording video of a juvenile girl, then downloading them onto his laptop. 

Raylin Richard, 37, of Rayne was charged with one count of transportation of child pornography using any means or facility in interstate commerce. 

Richard is also sentenced to 15 years of supervised release, has a fine of $20,000, and is required to register as a sex offender. 

According to Richard's guilty plea, the mother of the juvenile found the images and videos of her daughter on Richard's cell phone in May of 2015.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office also found the same images and videos on Richard's MacBookAir.

Richard later admitted to downloading the pictures and videos from his phone to his computer. 

Richard is sentenced to 17 and a half years in prison for the pictures and photographs he took of the juvenile and sending them to his laptop.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

