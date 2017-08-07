Rayne man sentenced in case involving child pornography

Southwest Louisiana's version of dancing with the stars took center stage Saturday night at L'Auberge. Some of the most notable names in the Lake Area participated in a dancing competition that raises money for Dancing Classrooms and DanceSport programs in area schools. This is the 8th straight year the Gala has had strong support from many across Southwest Louisiana. "The community support is here because the people see the need for this type of art," said Amand...More >>
Southwest Louisiana's version of dancing with the stars took center stage Saturday night at L'Auberge. Some of the most notable names in the Lake Area participated in a dancing competition that raises money for Dancing Classrooms and DanceSport programs in area schools. This is the 8th straight year the Gala has had strong support from many across Southwest Louisiana. "The community support is here because the people see the need for this type of art," said Amand...More >>
A city without a mayor may sound a bit foreign in Louisiana, but it's a style of government that some other municipalities in the U.S. prefer. Now, a citizen group in Sulphur is recommending the city get rid of the mayor's position in favor of a city manager.More >>
A city without a mayor may sound a bit foreign in Louisiana, but it's a style of government that some other municipalities in the U.S. prefer. Now, a citizen group in Sulphur is recommending the city get rid of the mayor's position in favor of a city manager.More >>
From time to time, we'd all like give political leaders a piece of our minds, and Monday night, Lake Charles residents in District C were able to sound off.More >>
From time to time, we'd all like give political leaders a piece of our minds, and Monday night, Lake Charles residents in District C were able to sound off.More >>
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter held a news conference to announce the new Assistant City Administrator and introduce other Mayor's Office staff. The new employees will fill vacancies created by recent retirements of essential personnel. Kimberly Dellafosse will be assistant to City Administrator John Cardone, and Karen Hardy is taking the position as a project specialist. Both are ready to get the ball rolling and bridge the gap between the administration and community. "I...More >>
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter held a news conference to announce the new Assistant City Administrator and introduce other Mayor's Office staff. The new employees will fill vacancies created by recent retirements of essential personnel. Kimberly Dellafosse will be assistant to City Administrator John Cardone, and Karen Hardy is taking the position as a project specialist. Both are ready to get the ball rolling and bridge the gap between the administration and community. "I...More >>
A Sulphur City court judge is under fire from an anti-religion group asking him to stop coercing people to participate in religious programs. But Judge Charles Schrumpf says he offers the "Life Choices" program by a local church as an alternative to other punishment. And he believes it’s perfectly legal. For fifteen years Judge Charles Schrumpf has served on the bench in Sulphur City Court and for all that time he says he's offered religious programs as an alternativ...More >>
A Sulphur City court judge is under fire from an anti-religion group asking him to stop coercing people to participate in religious programs. But Judge Charles Schrumpf says he offers the "Life Choices" program by a local church as an alternative to other punishment. And he believes it’s perfectly legal. For fifteen years Judge Charles Schrumpf has served on the bench in Sulphur City Court and for all that time he says he's offered religious programs as an alternativ...More >>