Westlake police may finally get a new station

It's a project 16 years in the making. Westlake Mayor Bob Hardey says Westlake police may finally get a much-needed new building after the state government has finally approved funding.

Westlake police Chief Chris Wilrye and his force have had to deal with a lot of issues in their current 70-year-old building.

That makes the new building "well worth the wait,” Wilrye said.

The city has finally secured $990,000 of funding from the state, which is a significant chunk of the $1.4 to $1.6 million estimated to be needed.

“Without the support of the community to support our fire and police department, we wouldn't have been able to save the money and get the match money,” said Hardey.

With the funds secured, now, Hardey says they’re just waiting on the bid packet to be approved by facility planning today. From there they can put the project up for contractors to bid on.

Mayor Hardey says the ultimate decision will be made by the city council and finance director.

“If we can get that maybe by October we're breaking ground,” said Hardey.

The proposed site of the Jim "Hawk" Hereford building is next to the Fire Department right across from the Westlake High School.

“It’s going to be modern, it’s going to be more in the center of the city,” said Hardey. “It’s not a Taj Mahal, but it will be a lot better than where they’re in.”

Wilrye agrees.

“We will be able to operate better, more efficient,” said Wilrye. “This building has been here since the 1940 and it's just, technology has improved so much. We’re so behind times and now we’re moving up to today’s century. The guys have been very excited, we've been needing it for a very long time.”

