New plans for Sam Houston Jones State Park

A Sulphur City court judge is under fire from an anti-religion group asking him to stop coercing people to participate in religious programs. But Judge Charles Schrumpf says he offers the "Life Choices" program by a local church as an alternative to other punishment. And he believes it's perfectly legal. For fifteen years Judge Charles Schrumpf has served on the bench in Sulphur City Court and for all that time he says he's offered religious programs as an alternative to other punishment.
It's a project 16 years in the making. The Mayor says Westlake police may finally get a much needed new building after the state government has finally approved funding. In a building over 70 years old Westlake police Chief Chris Wilrye and his force have had to deal with a lot of issues. But according to the Chief... "It's well worth the wait." Now, the city has finally secured $990,000 of funding from the state. A significant chunk of the $1.4 to $1.6 million estimated cost for the new building.
Nestled just northwest of Lake Charles' downtown, the 1,087-acre Sam Houston Jone State Park is filled with wildlife, a forest, and tree-filled lagoons. For campers, like Texas native Richard Griffin and his family, it's an escape from the daily hustle and bustle. "It's just that time of year before everyone goes back to school for us to get that family vacation in," he said. However, lately, several visitors of the park have noticed something different.
The road safety project taking place at Prien Lake Elementary is going to be finished in time for the first day of school, which is Aug. 15, said Holly Holland, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish School Board. The project's goal is to aid in traffic congestion on Nelson Road during the beginning and end of the school day. The drop-off and pick-up protocol has changed as well. That's because you can turn into the new drive from either direction on Nelson Road but you MUST exit onto Nelson Road heading south.
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.
