Prien Lake Elementary, Nelson Road project almost complete - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Prien Lake Elementary, Nelson Road project almost complete

(Source: Calcasieu Parish School Board) (Source: Calcasieu Parish School Board)
(Source: Calcasieu Parish School Board) (Source: Calcasieu Parish School Board)

The road safety project taking place at Prien Lake Elementary is going to be finished in time for the first day of school, which is Aug. 15, said Holly Holland, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish School Board. 

The project's goal is to aid in traffic congestion on Nelson Road during the beginning and end of the school day.

The drop-off and pick-up protocol has changed as well. That's because you can turn into the new drive from either direction on Nelson Road but you MUST exit to the RIGHT when leaving, said Holland.

Student drop-off hours are between 7:10 a.m. and 7:40 a.m. If parents arrive later than the designated drop-off time, they must check their child into the front office for tardiness.

Kids who walk or ride the bus home will be dismissed from Prien Lake Elementary classes at 2:50 p.m. and students who are picked up will be dismissed at 2:55 p.m. 

The school board asks for patience as the new changes are put into place, Holland said.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Prien Lake Elementary, Nelson Road project almost complete

    Prien Lake Elementary, Nelson Road project almost complete

    Monday, August 7 2017 6:02 PM EDT2017-08-07 22:02:09 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish School Board)(Source: Calcasieu Parish School Board)

    The road safety project taking place at Prien Lake Elementary is going to be finished in time for the first day of school, which is Aug. 15, said Holly Holland, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish School Board.  The project's goal is to aid in traffic congestion on Nelson Road during the beginning and end of the school day. The drop-off and pick-up protocol has changed as well. That's because you can turn into the new drive from either direction on Nelson Road but you MUST exi...

    More >>

    The road safety project taking place at Prien Lake Elementary is going to be finished in time for the first day of school, which is Aug. 15, said Holly Holland, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish School Board.  The project's goal is to aid in traffic congestion on Nelson Road during the beginning and end of the school day. The drop-off and pick-up protocol has changed as well. That's because you can turn into the new drive from either direction on Nelson Road but you MUST exi...

    More >>

  • Another 'Pinky' sighting in Cameron Parish Saturday

    Another 'Pinky' sighting in Cameron Parish Saturday

    Monday, August 7 2017 5:34 PM EDT2017-08-07 21:34:05 GMT
    Pinky sighting in Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry (Source: Bridget A. Boudreaux).Pinky sighting in Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry (Source: Bridget A. Boudreaux).

    On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.

    More >>

    On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.

    More >>

  • Vinton men accused of stealing boat, breaking into vehicles

    Vinton men accused of stealing boat, breaking into vehicles

    Monday, August 7 2017 5:31 PM EDT2017-08-07 21:31:01 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    Two Vinton men were arrested for being in possession of a stolen boat, boat motor, and breaking into two vehicles at a Sulphur industrial plant according to Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. The CPSO Vehicle Crimes Unit was informed about a man, Dalton J. Jaquillard, 23, of Vinton, allegedly pulling the stolen boat behind his vehicle, along with passenger Kyle M. Moore, 24, also of Vinton...

    More >>

    Two Vinton men were arrested for being in possession of a stolen boat, boat motor, and breaking into two vehicles at a Sulphur industrial plant according to Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. The CPSO Vehicle Crimes Unit was informed about a man, Dalton J. Jaquillard, 23, of Vinton, allegedly pulling the stolen boat behind his vehicle, along with passenger Kyle M. Moore, 24, also of Vinton...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly