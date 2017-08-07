Prien Lake Elementary, Nelson Road project almost complete

The road safety project taking place at Prien Lake Elementary is going to be finished in time for the first day of school, which is Aug. 15, said Holly Holland, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish School Board.

The project's goal is to aid in traffic congestion on Nelson Road during the beginning and end of the school day.

The drop-off and pick-up protocol has changed as well. That's because you can turn into the new drive from either direction on Nelson Road but you MUST exit to the RIGHT when leaving, said Holland.

Student drop-off hours are between 7:10 a.m. and 7:40 a.m. If parents arrive later than the designated drop-off time, they must check their child into the front office for tardiness.

Kids who walk or ride the bus home will be dismissed from Prien Lake Elementary classes at 2:50 p.m. and students who are picked up will be dismissed at 2:55 p.m.

The school board asks for patience as the new changes are put into place, Holland said.

