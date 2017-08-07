Vinton men accused of stealing boat, breaking into vehicles

The road safety project taking place at Prien Lake Elementary is going to be finished in time for the first day of school, which is Aug. 15, said Holly Holland, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish School Board. The project's goal is to aid in traffic congestion on Nelson Road during the beginning and end of the school day. The drop-off and pick-up protocol has changed as well. That's because you can turn into the new drive from either direction on Nelson Road but you MUST exi...More >>
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.More >>
Two Vinton men were arrested for being in possession of a stolen boat, boat motor, and breaking into two vehicles at a Sulphur industrial plant according to Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. The CPSO Vehicle Crimes Unit was informed about a man, Dalton J. Jaquillard, 23, of Vinton, allegedly pulling the stolen boat behind his vehicle, along with passenger Kyle M. Moore, 24, also of Vinton...More >>
Monday was a cloudy day with off and on periods of rain with thunderstorms spreading east during the afternoon hours. These storms were courtesy of an upper level disturbance and it will likely keep storms going into the early evening before they wind down. If you have evening plans you will likely have to contend with showers and thunderstorms. Remember you can always use our KPLC 7 Stormteam Mobile Weather App to track the rain and storms in your area.More >>
A Sulphur woman was arrested for trapping 44 cats in her mobile home according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Rebecca L. Cole, 56, was under investigation by Calcasieu Parish Animal Services in August of 2016 for allegedly hoarding and collecting animals inside her home. CPAS contacted a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Animal Cruelty detective and took them to an abandoned mobile home in Westlake that was owned by Cole, which is where t...More >>
