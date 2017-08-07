Vinton men accused of stealing boat, breaking into vehicles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Vinton men accused of stealing boat, breaking into vehicles

(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

Two Vinton men were arrested for being in possession of a stolen boat, boat motor, and breaking into two vehicles at a Sulphur industrial plant, according to Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

The CPSO Vehicle Crimes Unit was informed about a man, Dalton J. Jaquillard, 23, of Vinton, allegedly pulling the stolen boat behind his vehicle, along with passenger Kyle M. Moore, 24, also of Vinton.

Detectives checked the registration of the boat and it matched with the registration of a boat that was reported stolen from a Sulphur business in mid-June, said Myers. Detectives conducted surveillance of Jaquillard and Moore and witnessed the men with the stolen boat driving through Vinton. 

When detectives attempted to approach the men, Moore fled on foot. Detectives were able to speak with Jaquillard, who said Moore had also put a stolen engine on the boat. When the VIN from the motor was processed, it matched the VIN of a motor that was stolen from a Lake Charles business.

Jaquillard also admitted to detectives that he and Moore were the ones behind two vehicle burglaries in the parking lot of a plant in Sulphur.

Detectives were able to find Moore the same day. He confirmed the two men were the ones who broke into two vehicles in Sulphur.

The two men were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with one count each of simple burglary, theft under $750, and criminal damage to property.

Jaquillard's bond was set at $30,000 and Moore's bond at $5,000. The case is still under investigation and more charges are possible.

