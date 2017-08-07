FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain likely Tuesday; Franklin could become a hurricane, but poses no threat to SWLA.

Monday was a cloudy day with off and on periods of rain with thunderstorms spreading east during the afternoon hours. These storms were courtesy of an upper level disturbance and it will likely keep storms going into the early evening before they wind down. If you have evening plans you will likely have to contend with showers and thunderstorms.

Remember you can always use our KPLC 7 Stormteam Mobile Weather App to track the rain and storms in your area. Temperatures will be somewhat comfortable with clouds and rain keeping most areas out of the 90s Monday afternoon and by Tuesday morning lows will reach the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday will likely be very similar to Monday with showers and storms likely forming in the morning hours as another upper level disturbance moves from west to east out of Texas into Louisiana. Rain will be off and on in nature and some of it could be locally heavy at times. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be likely with some areas receiving much more depending on how fast the rain bands move.

Upper level high pressure will begin to take control of our weather by Wednesday, although there is uncertainty regarding the strength of this high. So for now, the forecast will keep rain chances at 40% Wednesday through early next week; this is exactly where rain chances should be this time of year. However, if the high is stronger we may see significantly fewer showers and storms around.

Temperatures will be dependent upon how much cloud cover and cooling showers we see. For now, afternoon highs will be near 90 and morning lows in the mid 70s. But if we end up with fewer showers temperatures will be warmer.

In the tropics, we are closely monitoring Tropical Storm Franklin located near the Yucatan of Mexico. Franklin will likely become a hurricane this evening before making landfall in the Yucatan early Tuesday. Franklin will cross the Yucatan and emerge into the Bay of Campeche where it will continue moving west toward Mexico. On this track Franklin will remain well to our south and will have no impact on our weather. That upper level high previously mentioned will force Franklin to continue moving westward and will not allow it to move north toward our area!

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

