Sulphur woman accused of hoarding more than 40 cats

On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.More >>
A Sulphur woman was arrested for trapping 44 cats in her mobile home according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Rebecca L. Cole, 56, was under investigation by Calcasieu Parish Animal Services in August of 2016 for allegedly hoarding and collecting animals inside her home. CPAS contacted a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Animal Cruelty detective and took them to an abandoned mobile home in Westlake that was owned by Cole, which is where t...More >>
Mayor Nic Hunter will hold a press conference at City Hall to announce the new Assistant City Administrator and introduce other Mayor's Office staff today at 1:15 p.m.More >>
Scores of people were drinking for a reason Saturday evening at Crying Eagle. The McNeese band hosted its first "Drums & Drafts" fundraiser. "It's really exciting," said Jay Jacobs, director of bands at McNeese. "This is a great fundraiser to help us go to London and the turnout has been spectacular." On December 28, the McNeese band will be going to London to participate in the New Year's Day parade. They will spend six days in the United Kingdom...More >>
