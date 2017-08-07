Sulphur woman accused of hoarding more than 40 cats - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sulphur woman accused of hoarding more than 40 cats

(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Sulphur woman is accused of trapping 44 cats in her mobile home according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office officials.

The Calcasieu Parish Animal Services began investigating ?Rebecca L. Cole, 56, in August of 2016 for allegedly hoarding and collecting animals inside her home.

CPAS contacted a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Animal Cruelty detective and took them to an abandoned mobile home in Westlake that was owned by Cole, which is where the cats were being kept. 

According to the animal services investigation, Cole had been baiting the cats by putting food in the doorway of the trailer and once they were inside she would lock them inside. 

Calcasieu Parish Animal Services tried multiple times to work with Cole on reducing the number of cats she had, but she refused help.

A detective and officials from animal services served a search warrant to go through the mobile home. Once inside the smell of urine and feces was "overwhelming" according to the CPSO Facebook page, and they were not able to be in the trailer for more than a few moments at a time.

A total of 44 cats, most of them being feral, were removed from the trailer. All except three cats were sick from the conditions they were living in. Detectives also found the remains of a cat in a bedroom closet. Cole had allegedly been keeping cats in the trailer for almost 10 years.

A warrant was signed for Cole's arrest for $44,000. On Aug. 3, 2017, she was arrested at her Sulphur residence and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Cole was charged with 44 counts of simple cruelty to animals and got out on bond the next day. 

Det. Jennie Duncan is the lead investigator.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Another 'Pinky' sighting in Cameron Parish Saturday

    Another 'Pinky' sighting in Cameron Parish Saturday

    Monday, August 7 2017 4:55 PM EDT2017-08-07 20:55:36 GMT
    Pinky sighting in Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry (Source: Bridget A. Boudreaux).Pinky sighting in Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry (Source: Bridget A. Boudreaux).

    On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.

    More >>

    On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.

    More >>

  • Sulphur woman accused of hoarding more than 40 cats

    Sulphur woman accused of hoarding more than 40 cats

    Monday, August 7 2017 4:16 PM EDT2017-08-07 20:16:21 GMT

    A Sulphur woman was arrested for trapping 44 cats in her mobile home according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Rebecca L. Cole, 56, was under investigation by Calcasieu Parish Animal Services in August of 2016 for allegedly hoarding and collecting animals inside her home. CPAS contacted a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Animal Cruelty detective and took them to an abandoned mobile home in Westlake that was owned by Cole, which is where t...

    More >>

    A Sulphur woman was arrested for trapping 44 cats in her mobile home according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Rebecca L. Cole, 56, was under investigation by Calcasieu Parish Animal Services in August of 2016 for allegedly hoarding and collecting animals inside her home. CPAS contacted a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Animal Cruelty detective and took them to an abandoned mobile home in Westlake that was owned by Cole, which is where t...

    More >>

  • Mayor Nic Hunter introduce Mayor's Office staff

    Mayor Nic Hunter introduce Mayor's Office staff

    Monday, August 7 2017 4:01 PM EDT2017-08-07 20:01:27 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Mayor Nic Hunter will hold a press conference at City Hall to announce the new Assistant City Administrator and introduce other Mayor's Office staff today at 1:15 p.m.  

    More >>

    Mayor Nic Hunter will hold a press conference at City Hall to announce the new Assistant City Administrator and introduce other Mayor's Office staff today at 1:15 p.m.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly