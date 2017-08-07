Sulphur woman accused of hoarding more than 40 cats

A Sulphur woman is accused of trapping 44 cats in her mobile home according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office officials.

The Calcasieu Parish Animal Services began investigating ?Rebecca L. Cole, 56, in August of 2016 for allegedly hoarding and collecting animals inside her home.

CPAS contacted a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Animal Cruelty detective and took them to an abandoned mobile home in Westlake that was owned by Cole, which is where the cats were being kept.

According to the animal services investigation, Cole had been baiting the cats by putting food in the doorway of the trailer and once they were inside she would lock them inside.

Calcasieu Parish Animal Services tried multiple times to work with Cole on reducing the number of cats she had, but she refused help.

A detective and officials from animal services served a search warrant to go through the mobile home. Once inside the smell of urine and feces was "overwhelming" according to the CPSO Facebook page, and they were not able to be in the trailer for more than a few moments at a time.

A total of 44 cats, most of them being feral, were removed from the trailer. All except three cats were sick from the conditions they were living in. Detectives also found the remains of a cat in a bedroom closet. Cole had allegedly been keeping cats in the trailer for almost 10 years.

A warrant was signed for Cole's arrest for $44,000. On Aug. 3, 2017, she was arrested at her Sulphur residence and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Cole was charged with 44 counts of simple cruelty to animals and got out on bond the next day.

Det. Jennie Duncan is the lead investigator.

