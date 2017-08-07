Authorities searching for Leesville man wanted on several active warrants

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office and the New Llano Police Department are searching for a suspect wanted for several active warrants in the area.

According to the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Marcus Devon Espree, 23, of Leesville, is wanted on active warrants for criminal trespass, home invasion, attempted armed robbery with a firearm, and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Espree is asked to call the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-238-1311, Detective David Vance at 337-238-7248 or NLPD Officer Foster at 337-239-3849.

