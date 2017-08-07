FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Higher rain chances today with daily downpours much of the week

Radar continues to indicate showers over parts of the area this morning as temperatures remain very warm in the lower 80s. Shower activity during the morning hours will be fairly scattered in coverage with coastal areas seeing the best of rain through sunrise.

Additional storms are organizing over parts of Southeast Texas that will be moving toward our area later today, especially by midday and into the afternoon as a larger storm complex moving out of Texas enters the area. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible with the stronger storms along with lightning and gusty winds.

Rain chances will increase to 70% through the afternoon with storms winding down by early evening with the loss of daytime heating. Some additional storms overnight will again be possible for coastal areas with another high 60% chance of storms on the way for Tuesday.

The latest computer guidance another upper level disturbance over Texas moving into Southwest Louisiana through the day tomorrow with the threat of more heavy downpours, lightning with rainfall totals between 1 and 3 inches through mid-week.

A ridge of high pressure aloft will build into the region by the end of the work-week which will help to gradually decrease our daily rain chances back closer to normal for this time of year with also bringing the return of some hotter temperatures as a result.

Tropical Storm Franklin continues to strengthen over the western Caribbean as it moves toward a landfall over the Yucatan Peninsula by tomorrow and then emerge into the southern Gulf of Mexico by mid-week ahead of its second landfall along the southeastern Mexican coastline by Thursday, posing no threat to the United States. Elsewhere, tropical development is not expected over the next few days.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry