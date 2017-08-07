UPDATE: Arrest made in connection with shooting death of 14-year-old in Lafayette

The Lafayette Police Department has made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of a 14-year-old victim Monday afternoon.

Lafayette police spokesman Cpl. Karl Ratcliff said a 15-year-old juvenile was apprehended and charged with second-degree murder.

On Sunday night, officers responded to a shooting at a residence in the 100 block of Champagne Street, Ratcliff said. The 14-year-old victim suffered a fatal gunshot wound. The suspect and victim were acquaintances.

