Lafayette police investigating fatal shooting of 14-year-old

The Lafayette Police Department is working on a homicide investigation early this morning.

Lafayette Chief Police Toby Aguillard said the department responded to a shooting at a residence in the 100 block of Champagne Street Sunday night. A 14-year-old black male victim suffered a fatal gunshot wound. The incident is under investigation. There is no further information at this time.

Aguillard asks anyone with information about the homicide or anyone involved to call Lafayette Police at 337-291-8617 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

