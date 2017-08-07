Survey to help La. small business owners with 2016 flood damage begins this week

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
The Lafayette Police Department is working on a homicide investigation early this morning.More >>
The Restore Louisiana flood recovery program wants to hear from small businesses that were damaged in the flooding of March and August of 2016.More >>
Around 1,500 Entergy customers are without power in Calcasieu Parish as of 7:20 Sunday evening, many of them in Lake Charles. According to Entergy's online power outage map, there are numerous power outages in the Lake Area due to the thunderstorms and high winds that are moving through the area.More >>
Westlake is about to get bigger. The mayor announced Friday that the city sold off 73 acres of land where almost 300 homes will be built. "It's going to increase revenue to the city tremendously," said Mayor Bob Hardey. He closed on the sale of 73 acres in the West Trace community this past Wednesday, bringing in $1.4 million in cash for the city.More >>
