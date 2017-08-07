Survey to help La. small business owners with 2016 flood damage begins this week

The Restore Louisiana flood recovery program wants to hear from small businesses that were damaged in the flooding of March and August of 2016.

The small business survey is expected to take about 10 minutes to complete and doesn't require supporting documentation. It can be submitted anonymously.

The information gathered will provide crucial data in determining the specific needs of flood-impacted businesses and ongoing development of financial assistance programs.

