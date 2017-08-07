WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: La. flood recovery program

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

A 14-year-old is dead this morning and police are still looking for more information. Lafayette authorities say the teenager died from a gunshot wound.

The City of Westlake is about to get bigger. The mayor recently announced that the city sold off 73 acres of land where almost 300 homes will be built.

Louisiana's flood recovery program wants to hear from small businesses that were damaged in the flooding of March and August last year.

New Orleans residents are cleaning up again and looking for answers this morning after flooding over the weekend.

Kinder Town Council will meet this evening to discuss several important topics, including appointing board members for the Housing Authority Board and holding a public hearing for sales tax bonds.

We’ll learn more about the administration of Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter. He is scheduled to hold a news conference this afternoon to announce his new assistant city administrator and other members of his office staff.

Plus, if you live in District C in Lake Charles, you can bring your opinions or concerns directly to the mayor this evening.

And Dave McNamara traces Louis Armstrong's story from his birthplace to his home in Queens, New York, in this week's Heart of Louisiana.

In weather, Monday's rain chances will be back at 60%, mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

