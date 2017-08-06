UPDATE: Many customers' power restored in Lake Area - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

UPDATE: Many customers' power restored in Lake Area

By KPLC Digital Staff
Lake Charles power outage (Source: Entergy) Lake Charles power outage (Source: Entergy)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Many Entergy customers in Calcasieu Parish have had their power restored as of 7:45 p.m. Sunday, though nearly 500 are still without power.

According to Entergy's online power outage map, there are numerous power outages in the Lake Area due to the thunderstorms and high winds that are moving through the area.

Entergy personnel are working to restore service, according to the outage map; it's estimated that all service will restored by 1 a.m. Monday morning.

