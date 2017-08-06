Hundreds of homes to be developed in Westlake - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Hundreds of homes to be developed in Westlake

WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) -

Westlake is about to get bigger. 

The mayor announced Friday that the city sold off 73 acres of land where almost 300 homes will be built. 

"It's going to increase revenue to the city tremendously," said Mayor Bob Hardey.

He closed on the sale of 73 acres in the West Trace community this past Wednesday, bringing in $1.4 million in cash for the city. 

The land was sold to the West Trace Development company, which is planning on building 270 affordable homes near the middle of the golf course. The company also has another year to purchase another 90 acres of land, with plans for an additional 300 homes. 

"Don't be surprised if you see houses across from the proposed clubhouse location by the end of the year," said Hardey. "They're coming in and starting to build infrastructure tomorrow."

Hardey says the developers will start immediately on construction, agreeing to clear the land, build the necessary infrastructure and take care of utilities. 

It has also agreed to take care of necessary drainage requirements to prevent flooding, all in exchange for the city to take care of the clubhouse. 

Hardey says the investors see the importance of the clubhouse; he says it is a crucial part of selling the homes, so residents can expect to finally see work begin on it later in the year. 

This isn't the only development project in the works, either. There are talks of another company coming to purchase 240 acres of land across from the golf course for more residential development. 

All of this Hardey says is significantly helping out the city's financial situation. 

"As we gain this revenue source, with that much more coming into the pool, we ought to be able to help with the taxes we had to raise," said Hardey. "Hope this is a big kick-start for us." 

Starting a chain reaction through the community. 

"It helps our schools, helps our library, helps everything. And the people of Westlake want a new grocery store. The only way to get more stores is with more rooftops," said Hardey. 

Those rooftops are coming. The project is beginning now and will continue over the next two years. 

 

