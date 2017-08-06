Hundreds of homes to be developed in Westlake

Westlake is about to get bigger. The mayor announced Friday that the city sold off 73 acres of land where almost 300 homes will be built. "It's going to increase revenue to the city tremendously," said Mayor Bob Hardey. He closed on the sale of 73 acres in the West Trace community this past Wednesday, bringing in $1.4 million in cash for the city.More >>
Westlake is about to get bigger. The mayor announced Friday that the city sold off 73 acres of land where almost 300 homes will be built. "It's going to increase revenue to the city tremendously," said Mayor Bob Hardey. He closed on the sale of 73 acres in the West Trace community this past Wednesday, bringing in $1.4 million in cash for the city.More >>
We will continue to monitor the tropics, as there are two areas of potential development. One is about 150 miles to the east of Honduras. This one now has a high chance of development since it is becoming more organized. This is expected to become a tropical storm by Monday or Tuesday. The second has a much lower chance to develop in the next five days due to no organization taking place. This one is in the mid Atlantic. For the next few days, we have no impact to southwest Louisiana.More >>
We will continue to monitor the tropics, as there are two areas of potential development. One is about 150 miles to the east of Honduras. This one now has a high chance of development since it is becoming more organized. This is expected to become a tropical storm by Monday or Tuesday. The second has a much lower chance to develop in the next five days due to no organization taking place. This one is in the mid Atlantic. For the next few days, we have no impact to southwest Louisiana.More >>
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.More >>
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.More >>
Scores of people were drinking for a reason Saturday evening at Crying Eagle. The McNeese band hosted its first "Drums & Giraffes" fundraiser. "It's really exciting," said Jay Jacobs, director of bands at McNeese. "This is a great fundraiser to help us go to London and the turnout has been spectacular." On December 28, the McNeese band will be going to London to participate in the New Year's Day parade. They will spend six days in the United Kingdom...More >>
Scores of people were drinking for a reason Saturday evening at Crying Eagle. The McNeese band hosted its first "Drums & Giraffes" fundraiser. "It's really exciting," said Jay Jacobs, director of bands at McNeese. "This is a great fundraiser to help us go to London and the turnout has been spectacular." On December 28, the McNeese band will be going to London to participate in the New Year's Day parade. They will spend six days in the United Kingdom...More >>
Louisiana State Police Troop D and the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office were at Green Chevrolet in DeRidder on Saturday, August 5 to provide free child passenger safety checks, and to give away free booster seats. 27 child seats were checked at the event, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.More >>
Louisiana State Police Troop D and the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office were at Green Chevrolet in DeRidder on Saturday, August 5 to provide free child passenger safety checks, and to give away free booster seats. 27 child seats were checked at the event, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.More >>